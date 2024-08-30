Pitt running back Rodney Hammond Jr. ineligible for 2024 season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — University of Pittsburgh running back Rodney Hammond Jr. has been declared ineligible for the 2024 season.

In an announcement on Friday, the university said Hammond remains a member of the team and is allowed to practice. Pitt did not give a reason for why the senior running back was ruled ineligible.

Hammond was set to play a role in the team's backfield this season. In 2023, he rushed 118 times for 547 yards and four touchdowns. He added eight catches for 60 yards.

Junior Desmond Ried was named the team's starter at running back earlier this week.

The news of Hammond's ineligibility comes one day before the team kicks off the season at Acrsure Stadium against Kent State University. Kickoff is set for noon.

In the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference preseason poll from the media, Pitt was picked 13th out of 17 teams.