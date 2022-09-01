First University of Pittsburgh student tests positive for monkeypox

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh has reported its first case of monkeypox among students.

In a message to students on Wednesday, Associate Dean of Students for Wellness Jay Darr said the Allegheny County Health Department confirmed that a Pitt student tested positive on Monday. The message said the student has been seen by a health care provider and is isolating and recovering.

Darr's message said health officials are monitoring the case and close contacts of the student have been identified and notified.

Pitt said it will not send messages for each new case, but the university added that students can read Darr's message from Aug. 19 for more information about monkeypox.

Any Pitt students with medical questions can call Student Health Services at 412-383-1800.