Pitt reportedly replacing Phil Jurkovec with Christian Veilleux as starting quarterback

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When Pitt takes the field against Louisville next weekend, the team is expected to have a new quarterback under center.

Several reports, including one from our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette say that the team is replacing Phil Jurkovec as the team's starting quarterback with Christian Veilleux.

Veilleux, a redshirt sophomore transfer from Penn State took over for Jurkovec during the team's game against North Carolina when the Pine-Richland graduate left the game with an injury.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Christian Veilleux #11 of the Pittsburgh Panthers is tackled by Cedric Gray #33 of the North Carolina Tar Heels at Acrisure Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. / Getty Images

In that game against North Carolina last month, Veilleux completed 7 of 18 passes and threw two interceptions.

Jurkovec returned to his starting role in last week's game on the road against Virginia Tech, but the team still came up short, losing 38-21 to the Hokies in Blacksburg.

Through the first five games of the season, Jurkovec completed just half of his 112 pass attempts, throwing for six touchdowns and three interceptions.

University of Pittsburgh quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) looks on during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. KDKA Photojournalist/Web Producer Mike Darnay

Jurkovec, a redshirt senior, transferred to Pitt last year after three years at Boston College and two years at Notre Dame. His transfer to the Panthers brought him back to a familiar place -- home.

Heading into the season, Jurkovec called the opportunity to finish his career 20 miles from where he starred at Pine-Richland High School "a big percentage" of the reason he joined the Panthers.

While playing in the WPIAL at Pine-Richland, Jurkovec threw for more than 8,000 yards and over 70 touchdown passes, leading his Rams team to an undefeated 16-0 record, winning the WPIAL 6A and PIAA 6A championships and was named a U.S. Army All-American.

(Photo Courtesy: Phil Jurkovec)

The Panthers are off this week and will return to action next Saturday when Louisville comes to town. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium.