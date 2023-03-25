Hundreds rally at Pitt in support of transgender rights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of people filled the lawn outside the Cathedral of Learning at the University of Pittsburgh on Friday to demand trans rights.

Iris Olson, a Pitt staff member, told KDKA-TV, "There have been a lot of statements that have been made but there have not been extra support or resources built into supporting the trans community since these events have come to light."

Friday's rally was co-organized by students, staff and alumni in response to three events scheduled on campus at Pitt hosted by student groups featuring guest speakers who have openly expressed anti-trans sentiments. One of them even expressed publicly that transgenderism should be "eradicated."

Those who organized the rally believe these events could perpetuate violence against trans people.

"I am very afraid for the trans community here at the University of Pittsburgh, as well as the greater Pittsburgh area. What happens here on campus directly impacts our surrounding area," Olson said.

The university said previously, while it does not directly support the events, they are protected under free speech, which is why they have not been canceled.

Organizers of the rally have a list of demands for the university, including an in-person LGBTQ+ resource center and expanded trans health care.

"There needs to be more trans and gender-inclusive medical services and there needs to be more housing options for trans students," said Olson.

All of this comes as more than 400 anti-trans bills have been introduced in the U.S. this year, according to the ACLU.