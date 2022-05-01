Pitt Police warn of phone scam claiming to be one of their officers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The University of Pittsburgh Police are warning students of a phone scam where the caller poses as an officer.
The department said someone in the community got the call and the person on the other side of the call claimed to be a Pitt Police officer.
They added they will never ask for payment over the phone - especially as a method of ending an investigation or serving a warrant.
