Pitt Law School withdraws from U.S. News & World Report's rankings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The University of Pittsburgh is the latest Pa. law school that'll stop participating in U.S. News & World Report's law school rankings.

It follows the lead of several other law schools across the country that have withdrawn amid criticism of the methodology, saying they do students harm, especially students from disadvantaged communities.

Earlier this month, Penn State announced it was withdrawing its two law schools from the rankings.

The University of Pennsylvania's Carey Law School also withdrew from the law school rankings.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 1:27 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

