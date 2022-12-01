Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey named ACC Defensive Player of the Year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — University of Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey has been named the 2022 ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

The news was announced Wednesday by the conference. Kancey is the second Panther to win the award. Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald won the award in 2013.

"I am extremely thankful and humbled to receive this incredible honor from the ACC," Kancey said in a team-issued release. "I share this award with all of my teammates and coaches. They make me better every day, on and off the field. I'm so proud to wear the Blue and Gold with them."

Kancey has 31 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 11 games this season.

"Calijah has been absolutely outstanding all season long and is highly deserving of this honor," Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a team-issued release. "As both a run stopper and rushing the passer, he has been tremendous. On behalf of our entire program, I want to congratulate Calijah on receiving this award. He has absolutely earned it."