Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele had 356 yards passing and two touchdowns, Tristan Dunn and Kamar Mothudi each had a pick-6 and California beat Pittsburgh 41-17 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

The Golden Bears (4-8, 3-7 ACC) won for the first time since a 25-20 home victory over Virginia Tech on October 10.

Sagapolutele was 31-of-42 passing and threw two interceptions while senior Chase Hendricks had a career-high 14 receptions for 139 yards with a touchdown.

The Panthers (6-6, 3-6 ACC) have lost five of their last six games. Feshman Corey Dailey went 15-for-27 passing for 180 yards with a a 15-yard touchdown pass to Malik Knight and three interceptions.

California took the lead for good at 13-7 lead right before the half with a 15-play, 96-yard drive that lasted 3:16. Sagapolutele connected with Hendricks in the back left of the endzone for the 11-yard touchdown. It was California's longest drive of the season.

Sagapolutele took some big hits, including late in the third quarter when he hit his helmet falling back into his own offensive lineman's helmet and was helped off the field. He re-entered the game for the next possession.

Pitt linebacker Braylon Lovelace intercepted Sagapolutele and returned it 35 yards for touchdown early in the fourth quarter to bring the Panthers within three points.

California responded with a nine-play, 84-yard drive capped by Adam Mohammed's 5-yard rushing TD to go back ahead by two scores with 7:49 left in the game.

Dunn Mothudi returned interceptions 65 and 20 yards, respectively, for touchdowns that capped the scoring.

Towns McGough made field goals of 20 and 39 yards for Cal.

Up next

Pitt: Awaits a potential bowl bid.

California: Season complete.