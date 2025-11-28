Here's how Pitt can make the ACC championship game

Whether Pitt will play in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game will be determined on Saturday.

As the final week of the regular season in college football approaches, six ACC teams have a shot at playing in the conference's title game, depending on the outcomes of games this weekend. Pitt, Miami, Virginia, SMU, Georgia Tech and Duke are still alive to earn the trip to Charlotte for the conference title game on Dec. 6.

The stakes of getting into a conference championship game have been raised, as the winner of the ACC will get an automatic bid in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Here's a look at the scenarios for the Panthers to earn a spot in the ACC title game.

Pitt ACC championship game scenarios

Pitt, which has a 3% chance of making the College Football Playoff, does not control its own destiny for a spot in the championship game.

The Panthers can make it with a win over Miami on Saturday and a loss on Saturday by either Virginia or SMU. Virginia hosts Virginia Tech. while SMU plays at California. Virginia and SMU can each secure a spot in the championship game with a win.

Pitt is looking to make its third trip to the ACC title game under coach Pat Narduzzi and first since 2021.

Pitt-Miami game

Pitt hosts Miami on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for noon. The game is important for both teams, as Miami can get into the conference title game with a win over the Panthers and some outside help.

The Panthers are coming off a win on Nov. 22 at Georgia Tech, playing spoilers in one of the biggest games for Georgia Tech in recent memory. Had the Yellow Jackets beaten Pitt, they would have clinched a spot in the conference title game.

Now, Georgia Tech — just like Miami, Duke and the Panthers — needs some outside help to get to Charlotte.

