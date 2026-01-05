Pitcairn police give bodycam footage to Allegheny County DA following juvenile arrest

Body camera footage from the Pitcairn police has been turned over to the Allegheny County District Attorney after questions were raised last month about the use of excessive force during an arrest in Wilmerding.

Pitcairn Police Chief Scott Farally told KDKA-TV that the incident started when two officers approached a suspicious man on Middle Avenue just before midnight on Dec. 27.

The chief says the 17-year-old was wearing a dark hoodie that was covering his face and refused to identify himself, only telling officers that he was 19.

The situation quickly escalated, where it appears one of those officers began punching the teen, who was handcuffed on the ground.

Tim Stevens, with the Black Political Empowerment Project, believes the turnover of footage is an important step.

"They have agreed to turn over videotapes," Stevens said. "They have agreed to work with the DA in that county and to be open and transparent. That's what we are hoping will occur, and we get the results thereof."

Multiple police agencies responded to the incident.

"What we were concerned about was about 13 police officers involved with one young man, who is not a big, built guy; he was a pretty smaller stature, relatively, and what was happening did not appear to be necessary," Stevens explained.

Stevens said they will be following up with the other departments that responded.

"In the interim, there are other police departments that are involved, and we will be communicating wth those departments as well," he explained.

Chief Farally told KDKA-TV that since Dec. 10, there has been an increased police presence due to an uptick in vehicle thefts in the area.

Police say the juvenile has been charged with obstruction, resisting arrest, and possession, including having tools on him that are known to be used to break into vehicles.