Questions raised about use of excessive force during arrest in Wilmerding

Home surveillance video captured an incident in Wilmerding, Allegheny County, where it appears excessive force was used during the arrest of a juvenile over the weekend.

Several organizations, including the NAACP and the Alliance for Police Accountability, are demanding answers to what sparked the incident and whether excessive force was necessary.

Surveillance video shows the moments at least a dozen officers responded to a call in Wilmerding on Saturday, surrounding a juvenile on the street. One of those officers appears to have allegedly punched the juvenile, who was handcuffed and on the ground.

"It's definitely excessive, and you think we would have learned our lessons by now, that this needs to stop happening," said East McKeesport resident Lindsay Brown.

Scott Farally, the Pitcairn police chief, told KDKA-TV that the incident began when two officers from his department approached a suspicious man on Middle Avenue just before midnight. The chief says the 17-year-old was wearing a dark hoodie that was covering his face and refused to identify himself, only telling officers that he was 19 years old.

The chief added that since Dec. 10, there has been an increased police presence in the area due to an uptick in vehicle thefts.

"I've heard a lot about the break-ins," said Wilmerding resident Roy Nelson. "This whole area is patrolled at all times because there's a tower there, and there's always trouble up there, people fighting and stuff like that."

The chief says his officers talked to the teen for at least 10 minutes, asking what he was doing and who he was before they put him in handcuffs. That's when police say he became uncooperative, fighting officers, who then called for backup.

Video shows more officers storm in, and the teen can be heard yelling for help.

Police from Monroeville, Turtle Creek, East McKeesport, and North Versailles all responded, eventually putting him in the back of a police car.

Pitcairn's chief says his officers did not use excessive force

The Pitcairn police chief said none of his officers used excessive force and followed all policy and protocol. While he can't speak for the other departments, he says he does not support excessive force when anyone is in handcuffs.

Pitcairn police say the juvenile has been charged with obstruction, resisting arrest, and possession, including having tools on him that are known to be used to break into vehicles. His name hasn't been released since he's under 18 years old.

Several local organizations have released a joint statement, demanding immediate transparency and detailed information regarding the circumstances leading to the arrest of the teen and the decision-making surrounding the use of force and K-9 deployment.

KDKA-TV reached out to the Allegheny County District Attorney's office about the incident. A spokesperson said, in part,

"Although, no complaint has been filed with our office, it is our understanding that preliminary reviews of the incident are being undertaken. Because the incident involves a juvenile and is under review, we cannot comment any further at this time."

KDKA-TV has also reached out to the other police departments involved and did not receive a response by Monday night.