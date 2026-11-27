The Pirates are reportedly moving on from one of their former first-overall picks.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Pirates are trading catcher Henry Davis to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for utility player Tim Tawa.

Tawa has played multiple positions over the past two seasons, including outfield, first base, second base, and third base.

At the plate, Tawa has a career batting average of .225 with 18 home runs and 115 hits in 512 total at-bats.

Tawa was drafted in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by Arizona.

Meanwhile, in his time as a Pirate, Davis had a batting average of .178, 25 home runs, and 149 hits in 837 at-bats. This past season, Davis appeared in 97 games for the Pirates, hit a career-high 10 home runs, posted a career-high 38 RBIs, and had a batting average of .172.

He was taken first overall by the Pirates in the 2021 MLB Draft.