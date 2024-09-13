Pirates honor, celebrate Roberto Clemente with a day of service throughout Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pirates celebrated Roberto Clemente with a day of service Friday to honor his life and legacy beyond the baseball diamond, starting with a trip to Brighton Heights Park.

His son, Roberto Clemente Jr., was out bright and early, getting his hands dirty, and giving back just like his dad used to do.

"It's the best feeling in the world. I always say that it's the best drug in the world, being able to give," Clemente Jr. said.

Joined by Pirates players, coaches, front office staff, and employees of corporate partners, he worked to refurbish the baseball and softball fields used by young players at Brighton Heights Park, one of five projects to commemorate his father's dedication to service.

The other activities included support for veterans and their families, cancer patients, survivors of domestic violence, and children in the Latino community.

"When I hear the name, and people hear the name, the first thing that comes to mind is how he was as a human being and how he lived his life, so we are very proud that that name means more than baseball," Clemente Jr. said.

At the park, they used equipment to remove weeds and trim the grass. They also put out new clay, and resurfaced home plate.

Travis Williams is the president of the team.

"Making sure that they're playable, safe, and enjoyable for those kids to be able to have fun," Williams said.

For Clemente Jr., he knows firsthand the importance of giving kids clean fields to play on.

"I grew up in Puerto Rico. A lot of the fields were not in good shape, and being able to have a field where you can be safely playing the game is very, very, very gratifying," Clemente Jr. said.

He hopes this may inspire others to get engaged in their communities, something his dad would be proud to see.

"He was a very humble person, but very happy that people are doing what they're supposed to be doing, and really giving back," Clemente Jr. said.

The Pirates will celebrate Clemente on the field at their game Sunday against Kansas City at PNC Park.