Pirates recall outfielder Travis Swaggerty from Triple-A Indianapolis

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pirates announced a couple of roster moves ahead of today's matchup against Arizona.

First, the team announced they have recalled outfield, Travis Swaggerty, from Triple-A Indianapolis.

To make room for Swaggerty, they have optioned Rodolf Castro to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Swaggerty, the 24-year-old, will make his MLB debut and wear number 50. He has been pegged as the "best defensive outfielder" in the Pirates organization by Baseball America.

In 35 games with Indianapolis, he is hitting .280 with five doubles, two triples, four home runs, 22 RBIs, and .362 on-base percentage.

The Pirates selected Swaggerty in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft, 10th overall.