Pirates have no immediate plans to extend alcohol sales into eighth inning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You might have seen a story going around social media about a Philadelphia Phillies player criticizing MLB teams for extending their alcohol sales into the eighth inning.

Pitcher Matt Strahm said he's worried about fans not being sober enough to get home safely, potentially putting players' families at risk.

KDKA reached out to the Pirates to ask if there was talk about extending sales at PNC Park.

"Not at this time," a Pirates representative told KDKA.

Teams are making the decision this season after changes to the pitch clock, which is supposed to make games about a half hour shorter.