Pirates sign reliever Gregory Soto to 1-year deal, reports say

The Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly signing reliever Gregory Soto to a one-year deal.

ESPN MLB insider Jorge Castillo reported on Tuesday that the Pirates and the left-handed pitcher have agreed to a one-year deal worth $7.75 million. The deal is pending a physical. He will provide a boost to the team's bullpen and could find himself being called upon in key situations late in games.

Last season, Soto appeared in 70 games for the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets and had a 4.18 ERA in 60 1/3 innings. He spent time with the Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies in 2024. His strongest seasons came in 2021 and 2022, when he was named an All-Star as a member of the Detroit Tigers.

The 30-year-old made his debut in 2019 with Detroit and has appeared in 60 games in every season since 2021.

Pirates offseason moves

The Pirates, who landed the fifth overall pick in the MLB draft lottery on Tuesday, are expected to be busy this offseason, especially when it comes to adding bats.

Last week, the Pirates traded pitcher Johan Oviedo to the Boston Red Sox for outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia as part of a five-player deal. Garcia, 22, is the Red Sox's third-best prospect and No. 85 overall, according to MLB. He has a shot to be an everyday starter in the outfield for the Pirates.