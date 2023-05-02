Pirates eyeing new North Shore development
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are getting a lot of attention for their performance on the field this year and now they're eyeing a new space for development on the North Shore.
The team is hoping to bring more interest to their home near PNC Park and have purchased a 30,000 sq. foot lot across the street from the stadium's home plate entrance and a 15,000 sq. foot bar and restaurant next to that land.
KDKA's news partners at the Post-Gazette report that the team hopes to turn it into a destination for people to use year-round, not just before home games.
The team is drawing inspiration from Gallagher Way in Chicago outside Wrigley Field, where a similar-sized space features a concert space, a French market, and a putt-putt course.
