Pirates eyeing new North Shore development

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are getting a lot of attention for their performance on the field this year and now they're eyeing a new space for development on the North Shore.

The team is hoping to bring more interest to their home near PNC Park and have purchased a 30,000 sq. foot lot across the street from the stadium's home plate entrance and a 15,000 sq. foot bar and restaurant next to that land.

KDKA's news partners at the Post-Gazette report that the team hopes to turn it into a destination for people to use year-round, not just before home games.

A brand new ballgame: Pirates step into real estate to help enliven the North Shore — game day or not https://t.co/8LxeJZtZ4X — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (@PittsburghPG) May 1, 2023

The team is drawing inspiration from Gallagher Way in Chicago outside Wrigley Field, where a similar-sized space features a concert space, a French market, and a putt-putt course.