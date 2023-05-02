Watch CBS News
Local News

Pirates eyeing new North Shore development

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pirates eyeing new North Shore development
Pirates eyeing new North Shore development 00:35

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are getting a lot of attention for their performance on the field this year and now they're eyeing a new space for development on the North Shore.

The team is hoping to bring more interest to their home near PNC Park and have purchased a 30,000 sq. foot lot across the street from the stadium's home plate entrance and a 15,000 sq. foot bar and restaurant next to that land.

KDKA's news partners at the Post-Gazette report that the team hopes to turn it into a destination for people to use year-round, not just before home games.

The team is drawing inspiration from Gallagher Way in Chicago outside Wrigley Field, where a similar-sized space features a concert space, a French market, and a putt-putt course.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 1:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.