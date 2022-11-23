Watch CBS News
Sports

Pirates claim first baseman Lewin Diaz off of waivers

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pirates announced on Tuesday they claimed first baseman, Lewin Diaz, off of waivers. 

Diaz finished this past season tied for the third-most defensive runs saved with five. 

He appeared in 58 games in 2022 all of which were with the Miami Marlins. 

The 26-year-old first baseman went 27-for-160 with four doubles, five home runs, and 11 RBIs.

He entered 2021 as the Marlins' number six prospect, according to MLB pipeline, and won MVP honors for Triple-A Jacksonville, hitting 20 home runs in 74 games.

The Pirates have designated infielder Hoy Park for assignment to make room for Diaz on the roster. 

First published on November 23, 2022 / 7:39 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.