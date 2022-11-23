Pirates claim first baseman Lewin Diaz off of waivers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pirates announced on Tuesday they claimed first baseman, Lewin Diaz, off of waivers.
Diaz finished this past season tied for the third-most defensive runs saved with five.
He appeared in 58 games in 2022 all of which were with the Miami Marlins.
The 26-year-old first baseman went 27-for-160 with four doubles, five home runs, and 11 RBIs.
He entered 2021 as the Marlins' number six prospect, according to MLB pipeline, and won MVP honors for Triple-A Jacksonville, hitting 20 home runs in 74 games.
The Pirates have designated infielder Hoy Park for assignment to make room for Diaz on the roster.
