Pirates claim first baseman Lewin Diaz off of waivers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pirates announced on Tuesday they claimed first baseman, Lewin Diaz, off of waivers.

Diaz finished this past season tied for the third-most defensive runs saved with five.

He appeared in 58 games in 2022 all of which were with the Miami Marlins.

The 26-year-old first baseman went 27-for-160 with four doubles, five home runs, and 11 RBIs.

He entered 2021 as the Marlins' number six prospect, according to MLB pipeline, and won MVP honors for Triple-A Jacksonville, hitting 20 home runs in 74 games.

The Pirates have designated infielder Hoy Park for assignment to make room for Diaz on the roster.