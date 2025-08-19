Scherzer, Springer lead Blue Jays to 7-3 win over Pirates

Max Scherzer pitched six strong innings to notch his 220th career win, and George Springer hit an early two-run home run as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Scherzer (4-2) allowed one run and four hits with four strikeouts and three walks. The 18-year veteran has pitched at least six innings in five consecutive starts.

The Blue Jays (74-53) built a 5-0 lead against Mitch Keller in the first two innings.

Springer hit a 423-foot shot to center field for his 20th homer of the season in the second inning. The Blue Jays scored three runs in the first when Alejandro Kirk had an RBI single and Nathan Lukes followed with a two-run single.

Kirk added a two-run home run, his 10th, off Colin Holderman in the seventh inning to make 7-1. The All-Star catcher finished with three hits and three RBIs.

Keller (5-12) was tagged for five runs in 3 1/3 innings after giving up six runs in four innings in a loss at National League-leading Milwaukee in his previous start last Wednesday.

The Pirates lost for the eighth time in 10 games as they fell deeper into the NL Central basement.

Blue Jays All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sat out because of tightness in his left hamstring. An MRI performed earlier Tuesday revealed no damage.

The Blue Jays are 25-13 in interleague games, tops in the major leagues.

The Pirates loaded the bases with none out in the second inning against Scherzer but managed only one run on a groundout by Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

The rubber game of the three-game series is set for Wednesday with Chris Bassitt (11-6, 4.22 ERA) pitching for the Blue Jays. Johan Oviedo (0-0, 18.00) is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to start for the Pirates.