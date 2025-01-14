Pirates announce first workout dates for 2025 Spring Training

BRADENTON, Fla. (KDKA) - If Tuesday's snow had you thinking of warm weather, the Pittsburgh Pirates now know when they'll begin reporting to Spring Training in Florida next month.

The league announced the first workout dates for all clubs and the Pirates will have the first pitchers and catchers workout on Wednesday, February 12 and the first full-squad workout will take place on Monday, February 17.

The Pirates are coming off of a last-place finish in the National League Central Division in 2024 with a record of 76-86.

It's been an active offseason thus far for the Pirates, making both staff changes and trades.

In November, after dismissing Andy Haines as the team's hitting coach, they hired Matt Hague as his replacement.

"We're very excited to add Matt to our group as he adds a blend of both playing and coaching experience combined with really strong relationships," said Pirates Manager Derek Shelton. "The feedback we got from players he's worked with previously has been outstanding. We look forward to him leading our hitting team moving forward."

Along with hiring Hague as the hitting coach, the team also announced the hiring of Brent Strom as the assistant pitching coach.

Strom has worked with pitchers such as Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole, and Dallas Keuchel among others.

As for roster moves, the Pirates re-signed Andrew McCutchen to a one-year deal, signed pitcher Caleb Ferguson, and acquired first baseman Spencer Horwitz from the Cleveland Guardians.

The Pirates will open the season in Miami when they take on the Marlins on March 27 and will host the Yankees for the home opener at PNC Park on April 4.