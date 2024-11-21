Watch CBS News
Sports

Pirates hire Matt Hague as new hitting coach

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Nov. 20, 2024
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Nov. 20, 2024 12:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pirates officially announced on Thursday that they have hired Matt Hague as the team's new MLB hitting coach. 

"We're very excited to add Matt to our group as he adds a blend of both playing and coaching experience combined with really strong relationships," said Pirates Manager Derek Shelton. "The feedback we got from players he's worked with previously has been outstanding. We look forward to him leading our hitting team moving forward."

This past season, Hague served as the assistant hitting coach for the Toronto Blue Jays. He had been with the Blue Jays organization since 2019, serving as a hitting coach at the AA and AAA levels. 

Hague's hiring is a return to the organization that drafted him. The Pirates selected Hague in the 9th round of the 2008 First-Year Player Draft. 

In two seasons with the Pirates, Hague had 72 at-bats, 16 hits, seven RBIs, and a batting average of .222. 

He also spent one year with the Blue Jays as a player in 2015. 

Hague will be replacing Andy Haines who was let go as the Pirates' hitting coach after three seasons. 

This past year, the Pirates ranked 24th in the league in runs scored and 27th in team OPS. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.