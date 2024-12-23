Pirates re-sign Andrew McCutchen to one-year contract

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates announced on Monday that they have re-signed longtime outfielder/designated hitter Andrew McCutchen to another contract.

McCutchen, 38, signed the one-year deal for a reported $5 million, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"It was important for me and for everyone within our organization that Andrew remain in a Pirates uniform. It is where he belongs," said Pirates Chairman, Bob Nutting. "In my conversations with Andrew, he made clear his strong desire to help the team in every way he can, both on the field and in the clubhouse. I am glad he is back."

The 2013 National League MVP still proved more than capable at the plate during the 2024 season, hitting 20 home runs (including the 300th of his career) with a .232 batting average and .739 OPS.

McCutchen will enter the 2025 season ranked fourth in Pirates history in home runs, fifth in extra-base hits (609) and walks, sixth in RBI, ninth in games played, 10th in hits, stolen bases, and at-bats, and 11th in runs scored, according to a media release from the Pirates.

McCutchen has hit .284 (1,667-for-5,871) with 329 doubles, 45 triples, 235 home runs, 818 RBI, 185 stolen bases, 935 runs scored, a .375 on-base percentage, .475 slugging percentage, and .851 OPS in 1,578 games in 11 seasons as a member of the Pirates.

Selected by the Pirates 11th overall in the 2005 MLB draft, McCutchen debuted in 2009 and quickly established himself as a premier player in the Pirates' lineup, finishing his debut season with a .286 average, 12 home runs, and 54 RBI.

McCutchen also owns four Silver Slugger Awards, a Gold Glove, and has made five All-Star appearances.