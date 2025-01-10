Pirates sign left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson to one-year deal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pirates announced on Friday morning that they have signed left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson to a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old pitcher went 1-4 last season with a save and recorded a 4.64 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 62 appearances with both the New York Yankees and Houston Astros. He also had a 2.95 ERA during his final 18 appearances last season.

Since the start of the 2022 season, he ranks 13th in all of MLB among left-handed pitchers in ground ball rate with 46.9%.

Ferguson also has an ERA of 3.37 since 2022 which places him 13th among all left-handed relievers with at least 140 innings pitched. He also ranked sixth among all NL relievers in 2023 in home runs allowed per nine innings and finished tied for the lead in appearances for the Dodgers.

He was originally selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 38th round of the 2014 MLB First-Year Player Draft and has posted a career record of 19-13 with six saves, a 3.68 ERA, 314 strikeouts, and a .240 batting average across 263 appearances.