Pirates activate McCutchen off of IL, add Quinn Priester to taxi squad

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Sunday morning, the Pirates made a couple of roster moves, including one that fans have been clamoring for.

First, the team activated Andrew McCutchen from the 10-day injured list. He was placed on the injured list due to right elbow inflammation.

McCutchen will bat third today as the designated hitter against the Giants.

The club also optioned infielder Rodolfo Castro to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Finally, the team officially added right-handed pitcher Quinn Preister to the taxi squad.

22-year old Pitcher and former first round pick Quinn Priester EXPECTED to make his #MLB and #Pirates debut this week. Per @JMackeyPG — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) July 15, 2023

On Saturday, it was widely reported that Priester would be making his MLB debut next week, likely against Cleveland.

Priester was the Pirates' first-round pick in 2019 and currently has a 7-3 record with Indianapolis with a 4.31 ERA and 84 strikeouts.

The Pirates are looking to avoid a sweep at the hands of the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. at PNC Park.