About 80 pigs were rescued from a Rostraver Township home. Pigsburgh Squealers is stepping in to help.

Blue Martin is an engineer by day, but in her spare time, she fosters pigs at Pigsburgh Squealers Rescue, which she founded and serves as executive director.

Last week, Martin got a call from humane officers, looking for help to rescue more than 50 pigs, a story first brought to you by KDKA-TV. Martin accepted the offer and had to add some modifications to her property in Tarentum. Then, when it came time to receive the pigs, there were nearly 50 percent more than she anticipated.

"The pigs went to two temporary fosters, and it turned out to be 80," she said. "We got around 30 pigs on Sunday night, including a lot of little ones that are in our barn currently and ready to go to fosters and to get neutered."

Martin is grateful for the people who jumped in to help with the expansion process, where they built pens and fences to build out about an acre of property.

"No one demanded that we did, but I knew that I had the volunteers, the social media presence, the friends — amazing friends — that can help us," she said.

Martin said the majority of the pigs are fatter, which she considers to be good news. A handful of them will have to reduce weight in order to be healthy enough to be fostered and adopted. But one of her main goals was to get them into a good environment with water, grass and a healthier diet.

"These pigs have been through a lot, being jammed onto a small property," she said. "I'm sure they appreciate some sunshine and air."

But housing the pigs, feeding them and getting them proper medical care comes at a high cost, and the rescue is facing one of their biggest challenges in fundraising. But getting the pigs placed in suitable homes is the next big challenge.

"We're really picky," Martin said. "We have a lot of experience for screening people. Usually certain questions that you ask — how people answer the questions will give you great context for whether or not they're going to be a good adopter."

Martin said it will take some time until the pigs are healthy enough and ready to be fostered and adopted. Some of the pigs rescued were pregnant or nursing after recently giving birth, and others still have to be spayed or neutered.