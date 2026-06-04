Over 50 pigs found at Pittsburgh-area home after complaints about rat infestation: "Pretty horrific"

Police said they found over 50 pigs when they went to serve a search warrant at a home in Rostraver Township after neighbors complained rats from the property were overrunning their homes.

Last week, KDKA-TV captured video of a rat infestation that expanded into a local neighborhood in Westmoreland County. Rostraver Township police said the video helped officers file charges against Wendi Kraemer, who owns and operates an animal sanctuary at the property off Route 51 near Adams Drive. The township also issued several citations.

Police said they served a search warrant at the property on Tuesday, where they found more than 50 pigs, with some even living inside Kraemer's home.

"She admitted that the pig had been inside the night before and had urinated, but she said it was a one-time thing, but the conditions kind of were otherwise," said Sergeant Richard Beranek with the Rostraver Township Police Department.

The township condemned the property on Tuesday.

KDKA-TV found a sign on Kraemer's fence stating: "Danger. This structure is declared unsafe for human occupancy or use. It is unlawful for any person to use or occupy this building after 6-2-26."

Police shared pictures with KDKA-TV from that search, showing several pigs inside the home living in deplorable conditions.

"Inside the house, there was a fly infestation that was pretty horrific. There were issues with water, potable water for the animals," Beranek said.

Beranek said some officers began to get sick due to the conditions inside.

"It just wasn't a good situation. It was a hard one to take. I know they wanted to put something, anything on their face to go inside the house due to the smell. It smelled like ammonia pretty bad," Beranek said.

Police said a build-up of trash around the property, along with unsanitary conditions, are linked to the rat infestation now impacting those who live along Adams Drive.

Humane officers and police went back to the home Thursday to serve another warrant to rescue the pigs, dogs and cats found on the property.

"We are doing everything we possibly can to make their lives better as they live here. They shouldn't have to deal with that," Beranek said.