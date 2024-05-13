Picture perfect weather expected for Pittsburgh area after several stormy days

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Picture perfect weather is expected for today with only the slimmest rain chance for places north of Pittsburgh for a couple of hours this morning.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Wednesday and Friday could turn into First Alert Weather Days. Holding off for now.

Aware: The weekend is looking warm and pleasant.

If you see rain today it won't be much and won't last more than around ten minutes. The rest of even your day will be dry. If you are in Pittsburgh to the south you will not see any rain today.

Not only will you not see any rain, but temperatures should get back up to the comfortable range with highs near 80 degrees and mostly sunny skies expected today.

KDKA Weather Center

It is a cool start to the day though with morning lows in the mid-40s. I have temps in the upper 50s by 10 a.m..

Temperatures should be in the mid-60s by noon. I have our 3 p.m. temp in the mid-70s in Pittsburgh with a high of around 78 for today. Model ensemble data gives the area a 0% chance at hitting 80 degrees today. But ensemble data also puts the cutoff for 80 degrees WAY to the south, giving almost the entire U.S. no chance to hit 80s today.

That screams 'off' to me and I would put Pittsburgh's chance at hitting 80 degrees around 30 percent. I would put the chance at hitting 78 degrees or higher at around 65 percent.

Rain chances return tomorrow. Most will probably see at least one storm too.

Tuesday's best chance for rain occurs from 8 a.m. through 2 p.m.

After that rain will be more isolated for the rest of the day with long dry stretches with brief rain and downpours.

Your severe weather chances are low tomorrow. If we see anything large hail would be the most likely thing we would see.

A busy tornado season for the Pittsburgh area so far

The NWS went out and surveyed the damage on Sunday and found that three tornadoes rolled through.

That puts our total tornado count from the past week at six tornadoes.

An EF2 tornado touched down in Peters Township on Saturday and the National Weather Service says winds peaked at 118 miles per hour. Submitted

According to the local National Weather Service, their covered weather area has seen 14 tornadoes so far this year.

With 14 confirmed tornadoes so far this year, that's the most confirmed in a year already since 2021.

With nine confirmed tornadoes in the area for May, that's the most for the month since 1985.

There have been three tornadoes rated EF2 or higher this year, tying the entire 2021 season for the total number of EF2+ tornadoes.

One more EF2+ tornado this year would be the most EF2+ tornadoes since 1998 (5).