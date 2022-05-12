Picklesburgh returning to downtown this July

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the most uniquely Pittsburgh festivals is coming back once again this summer!

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced on Thursday morning that Picklesburgh will return on Friday, July 15 and run until Sunday, July 17.

The event is expected to have a "new footprint" but there will be the usual pickle cocktails, pickle beer, pickle juice drinking contest, merchandise, food, and so much more.

"Picklesburgh attracts tens of thousands of visitors every year, and we want to ensure that this year is the best yet," said Jeremy Waldrup, president, and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership. "As a signature event for the city and region, and with such a dedicated fan base in Pittsburgh, we're always excited to share the news of its return."

More details about this year's event are expected to be announced over the coming weeks.

Vendors interested in being a part of the event can apply on the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's website at this link.