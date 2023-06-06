Picklesburgh moving from bridge to Boulevard of the Allies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Picklesburgh is on the move.

The pickle-themed festival is moving from the Allegheny Riverfront to the Boulevard of the Allies, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced on Tuesday. Last year, it was held on the Rachel Carson Bridge and along the 10th Street Bypass below.

Now instead of flying over the bridge, the iconic pickle balloon will fly over PPG Plaza instead.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership said the festival has grown every year since its launch in 2016, presenting logistical challenges, especially on the bridge where the event has usually been held.

The event returns this summer from Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23. Pickle enthusiasts will gather for music, food, merch and the pickle juice drinking contest.