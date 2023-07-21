Navigating around Picklesburgh road closures in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It has become a calling card for Pittsburgh summers and gotten national recognition. Picklesburgh is back with all things pickle and a new home this year.

A new location brings new challenges getting to and from the event, so John Shumway is here to help you out.

In its previous years, Picklesburgh had flown its pickle above the triplet bridges, but this year the focal point is the Boulevard of the Allies.

The boulevard itself has become the Picklesburgh playground from Stanwix Street to Smithfield Street.

"We're really bringing it into the heart of downtown Pittsburgh, where all the parking garages typically are," said Jack Dougherty with the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

One of the city's biggest parking garages is right in the middle of it all on the Boulevard of the Allies. While there will be access on First Avenue, Dougherty says with the crowds, it might not be the best bet.

With that said, there will be a deal offered just up the street.

"It's the First Avenue garage, which is just a few blocks away from Smithfield Street, where the festival entrance will be, and that is $6 parking pretty much throughout the weekend," Dougherty said.

While the festival will be wrapped up by the end of the weekend, don't expect all of this to be gone when you get ready to go to work on Monday.

"There's still going to be the tear down for the festival, and that yeah, there, there's going to be a little bit of an impact there that you're going to want to take into account," Dougherty said.

It's probably going to be sometime on Tuesday before all of the roads are reopened with the Boulevard of the Allies being closed the longest.