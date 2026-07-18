Picklesburgh announces extended hours on Sunday after "unprecedented weekend"

Good news, pickle lovers: if some of the weather has been a deterrent from checking out the iconic Pittsburgh festival, you'll have more of a chance this weekend.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced on Saturday morning that the Sunday hours for Picklesburgh will be extended. The festival will open early at 11 a.m. on Sunday and run until 7 p.m.

"The heart of Picklesburgh has always been our small businesses," said CEO Jeremy Waldrup in a statement. "These are folks who prepped for months, who have been proudly schlepping pickles for years because they love this city as much as we do. This weekend hasn't gone the way we expected, but the forecast is turning a corner on Sunday, giving our vendors the finish they deserve. So, we're asking all of western PA: come out Sunday. Buy a jar, grab a pickle on a stick, tell a vendor their stand looks great. Help them sell every last pickle. Every single visit matters more than you know."

On Friday, Picklesburgh went on as originally scheduled, but due to poor air quality, some vendors chose to either close early or not open at all.

Despite that, crowds still showed up for the yearly celebration of all things pickles.

"It's become a birthday tradition now," said Ernisha Harrell, who flew into Pittsburgh from Florida for the festival.

Today, while the air quality is expected to improve, there is still the chance for storms and rain throughout the day.

However, Sunday is looking more favorable for festival goers with sunshine expected, and now with the extended hours, Picklesburgh will be open longer.

"We are endlessly grateful for this community, and we can't wait to see you in the sunshine," Waldrup's statement concluded.

The full rundown of Picklesburgh events can be found here.