When is Picklesburgh 2025? Dates announced for annual festival.

Here's some news that pickle lovers will relish: the dates for this year's Picklesburgh festival are set.

Picklesburgh is scheduled for Friday, July 11 through Sunday, July 13, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced on Wednesday.

The news comes as Picklesburgh was once again voted the best food festival in the USA Today Readers' Choice Awards. It's the fourth win for Picklesburgh, which placed second last year. Picklesburgh beat out competitors like the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York, and the Cheese Curd Festival in Ellsworth, Wisconsin.

"We want to thank all the pickle-passionate people and dill devotees who cast their votes over the past few weeks," Jeremy Waldrup, the president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, said in a news release. "We look forward to relishing this sweet victory with all of you when Picklesburgh returns in July!"

Picklesburgh was established in 2015 and has grown every year, with last year's 250,000 attendees breaking a record. The festival started out on the Rachel Carson Bridge but recently expanded its footprint, moving to the Boulevard of the Allies and growing to four days.

This year's location details will be announced soon, according to Picklesburgh's website.