PIAA considering policy to let high school athletes profit off name, image and likeness

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Last summer, lawmakers in Pennsylvania passed legislation allowing college athletes to sign endorsement deals, and now high school athletes could soon be on their way towards profiting off of their image and fame.

Several states already have similar name, image and likeness bills for high school athletes, including California, New Jersey and New York. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pennsylvania could soon join that list.

During a board meeting Wednesday, PIAA directors approved a first reading of a new NIL policy for student athlestes.

The proposed policy would allow high school athletes to make money off endorsement deals with some limits, including adult entertainment, alcohol, drugs, gambling and weapons. They also wouldn't be able to represent the PIAA or their schools in the promo deals.

The NIL policy is very preliminary. There still needs to be two more readings before this could become a done deal.

A similar policy was recently voted down in neighboring Ohio.