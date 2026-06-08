Photos show trail of destruction after 6 tornadoes hit Pittsburgh area

Between six tornadoes and straight line winds, severe weather left a trail of damage across the Pittsburgh area on Saturday.

The National Weather Service has so far confirmed six tornadoes: three in Washington County, two in Fayette County and one in Westmoreland County. The tornadoes touched down near Ellsworth, Beallsville, Centerville, Brownsville, Star Junction and State Game Lands #296.

Based on damage reports, the National Weather Service said the area saw a "large swath" of straight line wind damage, with wind ranging from 60 mph to 80 mph.

The strong winds brought down trees, knocking out power to tens of thousands of people. At the peak, West Penn Power said 72,000 customers had lost power.

You can see photos of the damage below.

Strong winds tossed a carport onto a home in Belle Vernon. (Photo: KDKA)

The Mount Pleasant-Scottdale Airport in Bullskin Township, Fayette County, was damaged in the storm. KDKA-TV's Ricky Sayer

A hangar at the Mount Pleasant-Scottdale Airport was destroyed in the storms. (Photo: KDKA)

Saturday's weather created a scary situation for a Fayette County homeowner. The wind lifted the home of its foundation, moving it a few feet. KDKA-TV's Ricky Sayer

Strong winds took down trees at the site used for the twice-yearly National Pike Steam Show. (Photo: National Pike Steam Gas and Horse Association)

A tree was split down the middle at the site used for the National Pike Stream Show in Washington County. (Photo: National Pike Steam Gas and Horse Association)