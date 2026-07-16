Photos show explosive demolition of Pittsburgh's Commercial Street Bridge

A blast brought down the Commercial Street Bridge on Pittsburgh's Parkway East on Thursday morning, leaving behind nothing but a cloud of dust and pile of rubble.
Crews detonated the explosives around 8 a.m. on Thursday, demolishing the bridge. The implosion had been scheduled for Wednesday, but PennDOT pushed it back because crews ran out of daylight to make sure everything was safe.
Part of the Parkway East between the Squirrel Hill Tunnel and Edgewood/Swissvale exit has been closed since July 10. During the closure, crews will slide the new bridge, which has been built alongside the old one, into place.