Photo shows person on top of Pittsburgh's Gulf Tower, nearly 600 feet above ground

A photo shows a person standing on top of Pittsburgh's Gulf Tower, nearly 600 feet above ground.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety said two people, a man and a woman, who were believed to be involved were detained at the Gulf Tower on Friday. They were cooperative and provided full statements to police, the spokesperson said.

A photo taken from an office window in the U.S. Steel Tower around 3 p.m. on Thursday appears to show a person at the highest point of the Gulf Tower on Grant Street. A witness said they were up there for about 15 minutes on Thursday.

A photo shows a person on top of Pittsburgh's Gulf Tower on Feb. 26, 2026. (Photo provided by viewer)

The identities of the two people weren't released, but the Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson confirmed that they didn't work in the building.

Pittsburgh Public Safety declined to release any more information, saying that police have consulted with the district attorney's office. Officers have obtained "digital evidence," and the investigation is ongoing, the spokesperson said.

According to Rugby Realty, the Gulf Tower is 582 feet tall. The Art Deco building, which is one of the most recognizable buildings in Pittsburgh's skyline, was built as the headquarters for the Gulf Oil Company in 1932. It has 44 floors and houses offices.

It's not the first time thrill seekers have been investigated for getting on top of skyscrapers in Pittsburgh. In April of last year, two BASE jumpers were caught on camera parachuting off PPG Place. Police said they entered the building and made their way to the rooftop, where they jumped off, using parachutes.