2 men base jumping off Downtown Pittsburgh skyscraper caught on camera

Two base jumpers were caught on camera parachuting off a Downtown Pittsburgh skyscraper.

Pittsburgh police shared photos of the two men on Tuesday, saying they're investigating the incident that happened shortly before 5 a.m. on April 9.

(Photo: Pittsburgh Public Safety)

Police said the two men entered 1 PPG Place near Stanwix Street and Third Avenue and made their way to the rooftop, where they jumped off, using parachutes. Police shared photos of them landing and getting into a black pick-up truck afterwards.

The two men were captured on surveillance footage wearing black clothes and beanies.

PPG Place describes itself as the "crown jewel" of Pittsburgh's skyline.

Detectives from the Downtown Public Safety Center are investigating. Police didn't release any other details.