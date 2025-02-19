Phish will be stopping in Pittsburgh during their summer concert tour

Phish is bringing its summer tour to Pittsburgh

Phish is bringing its summer tour to Pittsburgh

Phish is bringing its summer tour to Pittsburgh

Phish is coming to Pittsburgh this summer with a concert date set for June 24 at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland.

The popular, Vermont-based rock band is kicking off their summer tour in Manchester, New Hampshire on June 20 and will be coming to Pittsburgh for the second stop of the tour.

Phish has announced a 23-date Summer tour, kicking off with a three-night run beginning June 20 in Manchester, NH and wrapping with a long weekend in Saratoga Springs, NY at the end of July. In addition, Phish will take a break this year from their long-standing Labor Day weekend… pic.twitter.com/f0Z0ITiNSp — Phish (@phish) February 18, 2025

A ticket request period is currently underway online.

Tickets to the show at the Petersen Events Center range in price from $91.90 plus tax to $124.30 plus tax.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m.