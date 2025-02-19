Watch CBS News
Phish will be stopping in Pittsburgh during their summer concert tour

By Mike Darnay

Phish is bringing its summer tour to Pittsburgh
Phish is bringing its summer tour to Pittsburgh 00:16

Phish is coming to Pittsburgh this summer with a concert date set for June 24 at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland. 

The popular, Vermont-based rock band is kicking off their summer tour in Manchester, New Hampshire on June 20 and will be coming to Pittsburgh for the second stop of the tour. 

A ticket request period is currently underway online.  

Tickets to the show at the Petersen Events Center range in price from $91.90 plus tax to $124.30 plus tax. 

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. 

