Phish will be stopping in Pittsburgh during their summer concert tour
Phish is coming to Pittsburgh this summer with a concert date set for June 24 at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland.
The popular, Vermont-based rock band is kicking off their summer tour in Manchester, New Hampshire on June 20 and will be coming to Pittsburgh for the second stop of the tour.
A ticket request period is currently underway online.
Tickets to the show at the Petersen Events Center range in price from $91.90 plus tax to $124.30 plus tax.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m.