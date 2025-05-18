Phillies pitcher José Alvarado suspended after testing positive for performance enhancing substance

NJ Transit negotiations continue, systems back to normal at Philadelphia airport | Digital Brief

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher José Alvarado is suspended for 80 games without pay after testing positive for a performance enhancing substance, violating Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, according to the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball.

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced Alvarado's suspension, which is effective immediately, on Sunday morning shortly before noon.

The 80-game suspension comes after Alvarado tested positive for exogenous testosterone, according to the announcement.

The Philadelphia Phillies released a statement following the news about the pitcher's suspension.

"The Phillies fully support Major League Baseball's Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and are disappointed to hear today's news of Jose's violation," the team's statement read.

Philadelphia Phillies' José Alvarado pitches during the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum / AP

The suspension makes Alvarado ineligible for the postseason. The Phillies lose their best high-leverage arm for 80 games and the playoffs, making it likely that Dave Dombrowski, president of baseball operations for the Phillies, will have to use prospect capital again to add a leverage arm at the trade deadline.

The Phillies traded Ben Brown to the Cubs for David Robertson at the deadline in 2022. Last July, they acquired Carlos Estevez and Tanner Banks. With Alavardo suspended, Jordan Romano, Matt Strahm and Orion Kerkering will face more pressure to fill the hole in the bullpen.

Alvarado is currently in his fifth season with Philadelphia and in the final season of a three-year $22 million contract, which has a team option for 2026.

The Phillies are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. First pitch is at 1:35 p.m.