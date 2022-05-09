Peters Township mom run over by her own car

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A Peters Township mom is sharing her story nearly a week after she was run over by her own car in her driveway.

Ashley Cramer McClintock, 37, says her car was in park, but it started acting up on its own with all three of her kids inside. The incident happened in her driveway on Alexander Drive in Peters Township.

Cramer McClintock says she was getting ready to take her three kids to school. They were in the car when one of them said they forgot their backpack. She was about to go in the house to grab it when she noticed her 2011 Honda Pilot moving on its own. She tried to stop it but got run over in the process.

"I'll never forget it. It will be something you think about where you remember every detail," she said.

Cramer McClintock spoke to KDKA from her hospital bed at Allegheny General Hospital nearly a week after she says her life changed forever.

"I was out of the car and the car just started completely acting on its own almost," said Cramer McClintock.

She says the car was on but in park the whole time on the flat part of the driveway, and she did what she could to try and stop it from moving.

"I was hanging on the wheel and then also spun the wheel," she said.

She says she was trying to hit the brake then got knocked out of the car. She managed to stop by maneuvering the back tires of the SUV into the grass, but got pulled under the front tires in the process. The vehicle ran over her pelvis, ribs and face and she was going in and out of consciousness.

"It was like holding your limbs together. It was bad. Many fractures but I was lucky, very lucky," she said.

Her daughter ran inside the house and told her grandfather what happened. Emergency responders were called to the scene, including her brother, the fire chief of South Strabane Township. She says it's scary to think something like this could happen when you think you're safe.

"My main goal and message is to let people know this is something that could happen so please take note," said Cramer McClintock.

Cramer McClintock said she's in a lot of pain and dealing with several broken bones in her pelvis, ribs and a broken nose. However, she says she is thankful to be alive.

"I'm just glad I'm on this earth with my kids and family," said Cramer McClintock.

This afternoon, KDKA reached out to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration to see if there have been any similar issues reported with the 2011 Honda Pilot. We are to waiting to hear from them. KDKA also checked Honda's website, and there are no gear-related recalls for that specific make and model.