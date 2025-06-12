Person caught on camera tossing dog over fence at Pennsylvania shelter identified

A person caught on camera tossing a dog several feet over a fence at the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society has been identified.

Logan Township police said 39-year-old Erin D. House of Williamsburg will be charged with animal cruelty and corruption of minors, CBS affiliate WTAJ reports.

At the end of March, the no-kill shelter in Blair County shared a video on Facebook asking for help identifying the person caught on surveillance video tossing the dog over the fence and leaving. The video had over 700,000 views.

The humane society wrote on Facebook that the suspect "TOSSED a senior Pitbull over our fence! Tossed her onto CONCRETE where she rolls down the sidewalk!!! It was probably a 5 feet drop, minimum! She spent the night outside ALONE! No food. No water. Nothing. What if she jumped the fence onto a 55mph road???"

(Photo: Central Pennsylvania Humane Society/Facebook)

Vet staff found the dog, later named Cherry, when they arrived eight hours later. The investigation revealed that Cherry recently had given birth to a puppy, which the humane society took into custody.

The shelter also learned that Cherry, who must have experienced "a pretty significant landing" after she was thrown, dislocated her hip. The injury was "causing intense pain" and she had to have surgery.

Cherry found a foster home where she could recover after her surgery, and after her foster mom fell "madly in love," she decided to adopt Cherry, the humane society said.