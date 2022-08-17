Person hit by train in Washington County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was hit by a train in Washington County on Tuesday.
Washington County 911 said crews were called to the train-pedestrian crash in the area of Union and 1st streets in California Borough around 9:15 p.m.
The person was taken to a local hospital. No update was available on their condition.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.