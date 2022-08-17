Watch CBS News
Person hit by train in Washington County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was hit by a train in Washington County on Tuesday.

Washington County 911 said crews were called to the train-pedestrian crash in the area of Union and 1st streets in California Borough around 9:15 p.m. 

The person was taken to a local hospital. No update was available on their condition.

