Person found dead in Clymer Borough
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A person was found dead in Indiana County on Wednesday.
State police said troopers responded to the area of Oak Avenue in Clymer Borough at around 3 p.m. after a person was found dead in the area. An investigation is underway, but foul play is not suspected, police say.
The cause and manner of death will be determined by the coroner. No other information was released.
