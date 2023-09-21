Watch CBS News
Local News

Person found dead in Clymer Borough

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A person was found dead in Indiana County on Wednesday.

State police said troopers responded to the area of Oak Avenue in Clymer Borough at around 3 p.m. after a person was found dead in the area. An investigation is underway, but foul play is not suspected, police say. 

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the coroner. No other information was released.

First published on September 20, 2023 / 9:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.