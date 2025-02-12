Leaders in Perryopolis continue pleas to PennDOT for traffic-calming measures on Route 51

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) - The heavily traveled road has been the scene of multiple horrific crashes, some even deadly.

Just days ago, Route 51 through Perryopolis in Fayette County once again saw a vehicle cross over four lanes of traffic, ultimately smashing into another car and two gas pumps.

Over recent years, Perryopolis leaders told KDKA they've tried getting safety features like barriers, another traffic light, or a 'no left turn' sign added along that stretch of road, but claim they've been denied by PennDOT.

"We cannot put a price on life. If it saves one life, it's worth it," Roger Beadling, the police chief for the Perryopolis Police Department said.

The speed limit through Perryopolis is 45 miles per hour but Beadling said that doesn't keep drivers from speeding through the area.

"Last year, our fastest vehicle that came through the borough was 109," Beadling said. "We've got them 80-90, miles an hour coming through the borough. Why? I don't know."

Prior to the accident on Saturday, over Labor Day a car crossed from the southbound to northbound lanes, hitting a truck head-on.

Beadling said in 2014, a driver crossed the lanes and crashed into his officer, killing him.

"If there were barriers there, he probably would be alive today," Beadling said.

The mayor told KDKA that over the years they've conducted the necessary studies required by PennDOT to determine if adding a barrier, traffic light or signs would be helpful.

He said PennDOT has denied their requests.

"It's all PennDOT," Charles Petrosky said, the mayor of Perryopolis.

"(PennDOT) said they felt there wasn't enough major accident there, most of them were minor ones," said Wayne Nicholls, borough council president, and a deputy fire chief in Perryopolis.

Petrosky said at one time, PennDOT did agree to another traffic light but said despite Route 51 being a state-owned road, they were told they had to pay for it.

"(They said) if you want a light, it's $350,000. We can't afford that," Petrosky said.

KDKA asked the mayor why the borough was responsible for paying for a new light.

"We never got an answer on that," Petrosky said. "If PennDOT would help us out and put a light in and help us with the barriers, or put turn off lanes all the way down through Perryopolis from Star Junction. You know, this would have never happened."

KDKA reached out to PennDOT to learn why the borough's requests have been denied.

PennDOT's assistant district executive for Maintenance, Rob Dean, told KDKA that at this point, there have been no discussions to add a center barrier on that section of the road.

"All requests require engineering analysis and would be a major project to reconfigure that roadway and the impacts on traffic," Dean said. "That's all determined based on data and if that's the appropriate treatment. That has not been done yet."

Dean said over the last 6 years, there have been 50 reportable crashes on that two-mile stretch of road and two fatalities.

"The majority did not involve cars going over the center line or involve anything that was in the opposite direction, Dean said. "The majority of crashes were property damage only, no real injuries."

PennDOT claimed while they've had some requests regarding specific intersections, in the last couple of decades Dean said they have not had a request for a barrier to be installed.

"There was one request a few years ago for one of the intersections to have a traffic light installed but that was in 2022. We've had no requests for a 'no left turn' sign at the intersection of Pittsburgh Street and Constitution Boulevard," Dean said.

Dean went on to say if the borough would like to have a traffic light installed, it is their responsibility to pay for it.

"In Pennsylvania, municipalities own and maintain traffic signals," Dean said.

In order for PennDOT to determine if a traffic light is necessary, Dean said a traffic study would have to be completed but they would need a financial commitment from the borough first.

"An analysis would determine if a traffic signal was warranted," Dean said.