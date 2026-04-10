Police searching for two suspects after baseball bat attack and stabbing in Pittsburgh neighborhood

An investigation is underway, and so is the search for the suspects believed to be involved in an assault in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood overnight.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 9:30 on Thursday night, officers were called to the 2100 block of Federal Street for a reported stabbing.

Officers learned that an altercation ended with two men allegedly assaulting another man with a baseball bat and then stabbing him in the head.

The victim took himself to the Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS station, and from there, medics took him to a hospital in critical condition. Eventually, once at the hospital, he was upgraded to stable condition.

Later on in the evening, the SWAT team was called to assist police at a home in the 2100 block of Koerner Avenue, where police believed the two suspects were hiding.

SWAT, along with the drone and K9 units, searched the home, but no one was located inside.

Public safety says that the investigation is active and ongoing.