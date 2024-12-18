Pepper the cat spotted in Unity Township; state police telling public to leave it alone

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Pepper the cat has been spotted near Monday's Union Restaurant in Unity Township.

Pepper has since gained notoriety as the missing cat Elizabeth Pollard was looking for two weeks ago when she fell 30 feet into an abandoned coal mine.

State police are now advising the public not to come looking for the cat.

"We know that a lot of people are curious about the wellbeing and health of the cat, and we just basically want to tell them that the cat is okay," said Pennsylvania State Trooper Steve Limani.

For the last week, workers and patrons have spotted Pepper lurking around the property at Monday's Union Restaurant.

Pepper has not been willing to come to people, but state police and the owners of Monday's are asking people not to go to their restaurant and search for the cat.

Crews are still working behind Monday's to fill in the abandoned mine, and while the restaurant is safe, the work site is off-limits to the public.

"There's a lot going on down at Monday's," said Limani. "And if someone is just walking around or roaming around, they can get hurt. Obviously, there's a hole that's there that they are filling in. And the last thing we want to do is see somebody that's trying to attempt to track down this cat, seeing them get hurt. We don't need anyone else getting hurt. And the family is aware of it. So, if they want to move forward with capturing the cat, then we will do it in a humane and safe way and we'll work through professionals."

If you are coming to Monday's Union Restaurant, come for the food. Let crews continue their work, and if you see Pepper the cat, just leave it alone.