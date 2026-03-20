Pepper spray discharged on Pittsburgh-area school bus, police say

A student brought pepper spray and "an electronic stun device" on a Chartiers Valley School District bus Friday morning, police said.

A student was found to be in possession of the items while riding the school bus, Scott Township Police Chief Matthew R. Podsiadly said in a statement. During the ride to Chartiers Valley Intermediate School on Friday morning, police said the pepper spray was discharged onto the floor, affecting several students on board.

School staff and transportation workers immediately notified authorities, and the situation was "promptly addressed" once the bus got to school, Podsiadly said.

"The School Resource Officer, in coordination with Chartiers Valley School District officials, are conducting an active investigation into the matter," Podsiadly's statement read. "Appropriate measures are being taken in accordance with school policy and applicable law. There is no ongoing threat to students."

Because the students involved are juveniles, police said they won't be releasing any more information. No other details were provided on Friday.