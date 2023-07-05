Several injured running from Point State Park during fireworks, mistaking firecrackers for gunshots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Several people were injured and a woman was taken to the hospital when someone set off firecrackers during Pittsburgh's official Fourth of July fireworks display, causing people to panic and run from Point State Park.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said EMS treated a total of 33 patients from around the city during Independence Day celebrations. Four people were hospitalized.

The majority of people treated had minor injuries after running from Point State Park when someone reportedly set off firecrackers. Public Safety said people ran, believing shots had been fired. Several people were treated and released, except for a 70-year-old woman who Public Safety said was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

Three people were also treated for minor injuries when a firecracker was set off near the Wyndham Hotel just outside the park, Public Safety said.

There were also two drug-related arrests and four non-traffic citations for disorderly conduct, harassment and fighting.

The fireworks task force was called for multiple complaints around the city and handed out some citations.

Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said there were "larger-than-usual" crowds and thanked first responders for their work.