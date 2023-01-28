Community comes together to remember late Penn Hills paramedic

OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — People from several communities came together Friday to celebrate the life of a first responder who died on the job late last year.

Police say Nicholas Theofilis, 23, was driving an ambulance at the time of the deadly crash in November, which happened at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Morewood Avenue in Shadyside. The paramedic was responding to a call.

On Friday, people crammed into Carnivores in Oakmont to celebrate his life.

"He was the youngest oldest man I've ever met," said Katie Shimko, a friend of Theofilis. "He was an old soul. And he was just born to serve."

Theofilis was a volunteer firefighter with the Rosedale Volunteer Fire Department and an EMT with White Oak and Penn Hills.

"It's hard," Shimko said. "His birthday passed yesterday. He would have been 24. And it's hard. It's just sad. Somebody who's been in your life forever goes."

Shimko helped organize Friday's event, which helped support Theofilis' family. All proceeds from the 50-plus raffle baskets and 20 percent of food and liquor sales went to the family.

People packed the house for Theofilis, and each had their own memories of him.

"He had a great sense of humor," family friend Dani Scott said. "Old people loved him. Young people loved him."

Everyone who knew Theofilis is remembering him as a hero for his dedication to service.

"They risk their lives running into buildings, picking you up off the floor," family friend Daryl Saltzman said. "I don't think we reward them enough."