First responder dies after serious crash in Shadyside
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A first responder has died following a serious crash in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood.
The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Morewood Avenue, involving a car and a Penn Hills EMS ambulance.
Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say the driver of the ambulance was in cardiac arrest when medics arrived at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition. He died at the hospital.
Numerous EMS and public safety agencies shared condolences throughout the night on social media pages.
The other occupant in the ambulance was taken to the hospital in stable condition and suffered head trauma, cuts to his face, and a possible concussion. There were no patients inside the ambulance at the time of the crash.
The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation and the first responder who has died has yet to be identified.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
for more features.